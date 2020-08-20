Cuyahoga County no longer in Level 3 for coronavirus risk; Lorain and Trumbull bumped to red

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Cuyahoga County is no longer in Level 3, or the red level, of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, which ranks a county’s risk for coronavirus. Lorain and Trumbull counties were added to Level 3, while Erie County remains there.

It’s the first time Cuyahoga County has been in Level 2 since the state launched the color-coded system about two months ago.

“We’ve seen the urban areas that have a biggest percentage of people wearing masks for a longer period of time, we’ve seen those numbers come down. Unfortunately, we’ve seen those numbers go up in our rural areas,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said.

DeWine said an outbreak at a long-term care facility in Erie County is responsible for a significant number of cases, but there continues to be community spread throughout.

Lorain County was red for the first time as outpatient visits increased. It is seeing fewer workplace outbreaks. There are some linked to social situations, according to the governor.

Trumbull County experienced outbreaks in care facilities in employees and residents.

Here is this week’s Public Health Advisory System map. We have 9 red counties – the lowest number since starting this system.



Newly Red Since Last Week

⬆Clark

⬆Lorain

⬆Preble

⬆Trumbull



Continuing at Red

↔Clermont

↔Erie

↔Franklin

↔Lucas

↔Mercer pic.twitter.com/ss0274tRcR — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 20, 2020

The seven indicators of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System are new cases per capita, sustained increase in new cases, proportion of cases that are not in congregate settings, sustained increase in COVID-19-related emergency room visits, sustained increase in COVID-19 outpatient visits including telehealth, sustained increase in COVID-19 hospital admissions and intensive care unit occupancy.

Factors still in development: rate of new cases from contacts of known cases, tests per capita looks at whether there is enough testing in different areas and percent positivity.

Yellow or Level One: County has triggered zero or one of the indicators.

Orange or Level Two: County has triggered two or three indicators.

Red or Level Three: County has triggered four or five indicators.

Purple or Level Four: County has triggered six or seven indicators.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: