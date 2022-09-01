CLEVELAND (WJW) – For the first time in weeks, Cuyahoga County has dropped down to medium spread of COVID-19.

As a result, officials announced Thursday that employees and visitors no longer have to wear masks in county buildings.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a new map this week that shows the community levels of coronavirus county-by-county.

Community levels are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

The red counties in Northeast Ohio include Erie, Huron, Richland, Ashtabula, Trumbull and Mahoning.

According to the Ohio Hospital Association, there are 1,091 people who are being treated for COVID-19 in the state’s hospitals. That’s down from 1242 people this time last week.