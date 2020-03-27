Cuyahoga County map shows coronavirus cases by zip code

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) -- The Cuyahoga County Board of Health showed a map of coronavirus cases by zip code at its press conference on Friday.

“If you see this frequency of infections, everywhere you go in our community there is COVID-19 so you should expect that you have the potential to be exposed if you are out and about. This is precisely why we are asking you to stay home," said Dr. Heidi Gullett, medical director for the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.

You can see the map, below. The darkest areas have the highest amount of cases.

Dr. Gullet said this will constantly be changing. “The entire community is affected. We have cases across our entire community and this map is going to continue to evolve.”

According to a database by the Ohio Department of Health, Cuyahoga County has 259 cases, the most in the state.