Cuyahoga County launches online tool to help people find coronavirus vaccines by zip code

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Cuyahoga County has launched an interactive online tool to help people in the county find a location to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The map has a place you can put in your address or zip code.

It then searches for the location of the nearest vaccination site to the address you entered.

Once it pops up the location or locations, there are links that let you get online to check to see if you’re eligible for the vaccine and how to get an appointment.

The site is for Cuyahoga County zip codes only.