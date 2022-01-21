Cuyahoga County jury trials to resume after omicron believed to have peaked in Cleveland

Previously aired video: Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court postpones all jury trials until February

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cuyahoga County jury trials will soon resume now that omicron is believed to have peaked in Cleveland. Trials were postponed in January due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court judges met on Thursday and voted to follow the current Administrative Order allowing trials to resume on February 7.

“Medical experts feel the latest wave of COVID cases has peaked and is, hopefully, on the decline,” says Administrative and Presiding Judge Brendan J. Sheehan. “When combined with the many health measures we already have in place, we are confident that our court can safely resume jury trials on February 7.”

When trials resume, the court will only schedule cases where the defendant is currently in jail. This priority will last until March 18.

“Every case before the court is important and we understand the frustration that all parties are experiencing,” adds Judge Sheehan. “But for the short term, we need to address the cases that also impact a person’s immediate liberty.”

Keeping juror health a priority, jurors will continue to report to the fourth floor of the Global Center, across Ontario Street from the Justice Center. Jurors will also continue to call the number on their summons the evening before they report to confirm that they must appear.