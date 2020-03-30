Cuyahoga County Jail warden in self-isolation after trip to Costa Rica

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The warden at the Cuyahoga County Jail is now off the job in what the county calls “self-isolation” after going out of the country on vacation in the middle of the crisis over the coronavirus, the FOX 8 I-Team learned on Monday.

This comes to light as judges and others in the court system have taken extra steps to reduce the number of inmates in jail out of concern about the virus spreading behind bars.

Sheriff David Schilling and a county spokesperson said warden Gregory Croucher went on vacation to Costa Rica, leaving work on March 12 and returning March 20.

The county said Croucher was sent home for self-isolation for two weeks on March 25. That happened after the county issued a new directive affecting employees and their return to work after travel because of the health crisis.

Meantime, the sheriff said Croucher is also still under internal investigation for an incident in the jail involving an inmate and for allegedly having a guard drive him to the airport for personal business.

The county said, for now, Croucher is doing some work from home while spending 14 days in self-isolation to be sure he’s in good health.