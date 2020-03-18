Cuyahoga County Jail makes plans to prevent spread of coronavirus

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish announced plans to prevent the spread of coronavirus at the county’s corrections facilities, in a video on Wednesday.

The plan was created by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office, the Cuyahoga County Jail administration and MetroHealth Medical Center.

Details include establishing locations inside the jail to isolate up to 25 symptomatic inmates and quarantine up to 48 confirmed cases; educating staff on COVID-19; performing medical screenings during intake; and using video visitation.

Budish said the main jail population is at 1,463, which is the lowest ever and below the capacity of 1,863. On Saturday, Cuyahoga County judges held special sessions to settle cases with guilty pleas, release inmates on house arrest or send inmates to prison.

“This is important for two reasons. First, it reduces the risk of exposure to the virus. And second, it allows us to open space in the jail to isolate and quarantine inmates,” Budish said.

“This is a rapidly-evolving situation. My leadership team is working closely with the county judges and prosecutors and other leaders to make sure that we are doing all we can to limit exposure and/or spread in the jail. The safety of our inmates and staff is of utmost importance.”

Budish previously declared a state of emergency in the county and closed county buildings to the public. Of Ohio’s 88 confirmed cases of the virus, 38 are in Cuyahoga County.

The county did not state if there are any confirmed cases of coronavirus at the jail.