Cuyahoga County investigating hundreds of complaints of non-essential businesses

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) - Members of the Cuyahoga County Board of Health have received more than 1500 calls about what businesses are essential since Gov. Mike DeWine issued the directive earlier this month.

You can read the full order here

Despite the governor already issuing orders to close salons and gyms, the health department is investigating many who have remained open.

More than 300 calls have come in about such businesses that include:

Vape and smoke shops

Barbershops and salons

Massage parlors

Driving ranges

Car washes

Gym, dance, yoga and fitness centers

Non-essential retail stores like craft, clothing, furniture, beauty, gaming and sports goods

Bars and restaurants that aren't following the carry-out only policy

Cuyahoga County Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan says they've sent notices to many businesses telling them they need to close or figure out how to move to a remote business model.

Field staff are responding to the complaints and investigating businesses across the county.

107 of the calls were from businesses asking the health department ways they could make their employees safer and reduce exposure.

If you have a complaint or concern about a business not following the stay-at-home order, call your county health department.

The Cuyahoga County hotline is (216)201-2000.