WATCH LIVE: Cuyahoga County health officials providing update on coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish and officials from the Board of Health are hosting a virtual meeting at 2:30 p.m. today.

They are planning to provide updates and new data on the coronavirus pandemic.

There has been a rise in cases statewide. Governor Mike DeWine just announced on Thursday that 29 counties are back in the red level on the advisory map. That means there’s a high risk for exposure and spread. Cuyahoga County was on that list.

As of today, Ohio has 29 red counties. That is 65% of Ohioans who are living in red counties. pic.twitter.com/6XQtKKqpCb — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 15, 2020

The governor says most new cases are coming from small gatherings with family and friends where people aren’t wearing masks or social distancing.

“Please wear a mask. The evidence is overwhelming, the jury is returned, it is a unanimous verdict, and that is that masks do in fact work,” he said at a press conference this week.

