WATCH LIVE: Cuyahoga County health officials providing update on coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish and officials from the Board of Health are hosting a virtual meeting at 2:30 p.m. today.

They are planning to provide updates and new data on the coronavirus pandemic.

There has been a rise in cases statewide. Governor Mike DeWine just announced on Thursday that 29 counties are back in the red level on the advisory map. That means there’s a high risk for exposure and spread. Cuyahoga County was on that list.

The governor says most new cases are coming from small gatherings with family and friends where people aren’t wearing masks or social distancing.

“Please wear a mask. The evidence is overwhelming, the jury is returned, it is a unanimous verdict, and that is that masks do in fact work,” he said at a press conference this week.

