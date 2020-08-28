Cuyahoga County health officials investigate 23 coronavirus cases connected to school sports

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Cuyahoga County Board of Health is currently tracking twenty-three coronavirus cases in the school setting, with additional cases under investigation.

According to Health Commissioner Terry Allan, nineteen students and four faculty members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The cases were identified across eight school districts and are related to school sports activities.

Allan says officials know that schools and communities are connected and that transmission of the coronavirus moves between these two settings.

Officials will continue to conduct case investigations and contact tracing in the community, including the school setting, to reduce spread of COVID-19.

“We know that education and extracurricular activities are a very important part of children’s mental and physical health,” Allan said during a Friday afternoon press conference. “We appreciate the importance of resuming in-person activities when it is safe to do so. We will continue to watch these trends as the fall curriculum, sports and extracurricular activities begin in the community and we will monitor for COVID-19 cases and outbreaks that may be associated with schools.”

Allan reiterated that on Thursday Governor Mike DeWine announced a new health order requiring schools to report coronavirus cases in students and staff.

The new order would require parents to disclose their child’s COVID-19 illness to the school. K-12 schools must then report the cases to the local health department within 48 hours of learning of a positive case of COVID-19.

The schools should make the information publicly available, and notify parents and guardians in writing, without disclosing protected health information.

