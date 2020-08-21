Cuyahoga County health officials continue to push for remote learning, suspended extracurriculars

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cuyahoga County Board of Health is still recommending that schools begin the academic year with remote learning.

This comes as the county moved from Level 3 to Level 2 of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, which ranks a county’s risk for coronavirus.

“It is certainly welcome news and an indication the county is starting to move in the right direction,” Cuyahoga County Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan said on Friday.

During a virtual news conference on Friday, board of health officials continued to push school districts in its jurisdiction to start school virtually, and suspend sports and other extracurricular activities. The board acknowledged these are recommendations, not health orders. It added health officials will continue to meet with superintendents and work with schools, regardless of their plans for the fall.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health will continue to monitor the following factors while making decisions in regards to schools: positivity rates, new case reports, the state public health advisory system and COVID-19 testing capacity for children. Allan said older teenagers have a higher positivity rates than other children since they have wider interactions with the community.

On Tuesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said fall sports can proceed with precautions. Allan said schools will determine who can attend sporting events, people will monitor to ensure proper social distancing and districts will appoint compliance officers.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: