Cuyahoga County has highest COVID-19 rate in Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cuyahoga County now has the highest COVID-19 case rate in the state of Ohio.

The county has 1,267.7 cases per 100,000 people, according to the Ohio Department of Health reports.

Just last week, Cuyahoga County was 30th out of the 88 counties with 850.2 cases per 100,000. Then, Crawford County topped the list at 1,183.3 per 100,000. On Dec. 2, Cuyahoga ranked 37th and on Nov. 26, it was 41st.

Cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks as of Thursday:

County Cases per 100K Case count Population Cuyahoga 1,267.7 15,657 1,235,072 Crawford 1,176.1 488 41,494 Marion 1,133.8 738 65,093 Lake 1,046.7 2,409 230,149 Clark 1,034.4 1,387 134,083 Fayette 1,034.2 295 28,525 Paulding 974.7 182 18,672 Portage 967.6 1,572 162,466 Richland 964.1 1,168 121,154 Allen 941.9 964 102,351

Throughout most of the pandemic, Cuyahoga County had the highest number of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations, and was second to Franklin County for total cases.

These numbers are echoed in recent reports from Cleveland-area hospitals. The MetroHealth System said it is experiencing all-time high numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations and test positivity since the pandemic began.

“We’re seeing new records every day,” said Dr. Bernard Boulanger, MetroHealth executive vice president and chief medical officer. “We’re above the peak when we thought it was bad last December and January of this year.”

MetroHealth weekly COVID-19 positivity rates as of Tuesday:

Cleveland Clinic Pulmonary and Critical Care physician Dr. Joseph Khabbaza said they’re seeing some of the highest volumes of patients across the clinic’s Ohio health systems since the start of the pandemic.

“For the first time throughout this, we’re consistently having ICU patients waiting in the emergency departments at most of our hospitals waiting for an ICU bed to open up,” Khabbaza said.