Cuyahoga County extends Stay at Home advisory through Jan. 31 as COVID-19 cases surge

*Watch Gov. DeWine discuss the latest on the COVID-19 vaccine above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cuyahoga County and the Cuyahoga County Board of Health are extending the county’s Stay at Home advisory as COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the state.

According to a press release, the advisory will now remain in effect through Sunday, Jan. 31. The advisory was originally set to expire on Jan. 15.

“Residents are advised to only leave their home to go to work or school, or for essential needs such as seeking medical care, purchasing essential items from a grocery store or pharmacy, picking up prepared food, or receiving deliveries,” officials said.

Residents are also urged to avoid traveling in and out of Ohio and having guests in their homes.

In the meantime, the county is continuing its rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Board of Health is finishing up Phase 1A distribution while other providers prepare for the start of Phase 1B next week.

Phase 1B will begin in Cuyahoga County on January 19. Please visit our website to see the list of local vaccine providers: https://t.co/OXlef9afoS — CCBH_Net (@CCBH_Net) January 15, 2021