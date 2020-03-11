Cuyahoga County Executive declares state of emergency over coronavirus

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish declared a state of emergency on Wednesday because of coronavirus, his office announced in a news release.

There are three cases of coronavirus in Cuyahoga County. All three are isolated at home, the Ohio Department of Health said.

“This will allow us to purchase mission critical supplies without going through our normal procurement process. I believe that this is crucial so that we can continue to react swiftly to what is a fast-moving situation,” Budish said.

“As we go through this uncertain time, please know that we are all working together with our municipalities, our boards of health, the State and others to monitor and react in a timely way. The health and safety of our residents and our County employees is paramount.”

A fourth Ohio case was announced on Wednesday. That patient is from Stark County and is being treated at Mercy Medical Center in Canton.