Cuyahoga County elections worker tests positive for coronavirus, risk for voters ‘very low’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections (CCBOE) reports Tuesday that a precinct election official tested positive for COVID-19 in the days following the election.

The worker was at the Fairhill Partners polling location on Election Day.

CCBOE Director Anthony Perlatti directly contacted both the Cleveland Department of Public Health and the Cuyahoga County Board of Health for guidance, according to a press release.

“After speaking with local health officials about the situation, I am confident that the risk for voters who visited the Fairhill location was very low. Both agencies have assured me that normal investigation and contact tracing protocols will be followed. Anyone who is deemed a close contact or who is identified as being at risk will be contacted by their local health department.”

CCBOE says it had many safety measures and precautions in place as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to minimize the risk of poll workers contracting the virus, including regular cleaning and disinfecting, the use of facial coverings, proper social distancing, and frequent handwashing.

Workers were also kept from coming in close contact with voters as much as possible according to CCBOE.