Cuyahoga County courts, prosecutor’s office to require vaccinations for employees

Previously aired video above details Akron Children’s Hospital requiring new COVID mandates for employees

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The judges of the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court General Division voted by a majority on Monday to require all employees, except those with medical or religious exemptions, to receive the COVID-19 vaccination by October 15.

This was a team effort for the administrative judges of the Court of Appeals and the four divisions of the Common Pleas Courts: Judge Mary Jane Boyle, Judge Leslie Celebrezze, Presiding Judge Anthony Russo, Judge Thomas O’Malley, and Administrative and Presiding Judge Brendan J. Sheehan, according to a press release from the Court of Common Pleas.

The release says the judges had a few factors in their decision, including the current rise of COVID-19 cases from the Delta variant and ultimately, they feel they have an obligation to protect those in the public who are required to come before them.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office is also requiring their employees to be vaccinated, or have proof of medical or religious exemption, upon approval of one or more of COVID-19 vaccines, according to a statement made to FOX 8.

While the vaccine currently has emergency authorization use, it is expected that full FDA approval will be coming.