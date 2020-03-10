1  of  2
Cuyahoga County Court reveals plans to protect against coronavirus

Coronavirus

Cuyahoga County Justice Center (Fox 8 file photo)

CLEVELAND (WJW)- The Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas has announced a change in its procedures following the three local cases of coronavirus locally.

According to Administrative Judge Brendan Sheehan they are making plans to conduct as much court business as possible via the telephone.  The Cuyahoga County court hopes the small change will reduce public visits to the Justice Center and limit potential social exposures.

However, please note the change is not a mandatory request.    They will continue to monitor updates from City and County Health Departments.

They also ask, anyone who is ill to remain home to limit the spread of any virus.

