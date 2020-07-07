Cuyahoga County Council to consider mask mandate

1  of  4
by: Talia Naquin

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish announced Friday he would present a mask mandate to the County Council.

The first meeting since that announcement is Tuesday afternoon.

Beachwood is the latest Northeast Ohio city to have a mask requirement.

Cleveland issued a mask mandate Friday.

The State of Ohio released a new color-coded system last week that identifies 7 areas of concern.

Ohio launches color-coded system for coronavirus risk in each county

Based on that system, Cuyahoga County has been labeled a Level 3 public emergency, which means coronavirus is widespread in the area.

Cuyahoga County meets four levels of concern, including cases per capita, a sustained increase in new cases, sustained increase in ER visits, and sustained cases of outpatient visits.

Cuyahoga County has been hit hard in recent weeks by an increase in COVID cases,” Budish said in a press release. “I am introducing this legislation to help protect all residents, especially our most vulnerable. Wearing a mask is a small sacrifice we can make to save lives and significantly reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County.”

The council meets virtually Tuesday at 2 p.m.

You can watch the livestream here.

