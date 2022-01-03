Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court postpones all jury trials until February

**Related Video Above: Just two weeks ago, Cuyahoga County had one of the highest COVID case counts in the country**

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court judges voted Monday to postpone all jury trials. The decision comes as COVID-19 cases continue to spike through the area.

As of now, jury trials are slated to resume Feb. 4, but all other aspects of the court are to continue operating.

“We took this proactive step for the safety of the public, our staff, and those who appear before us,” Administrative and Presiding Judge Brendan Sheehan said in a statement. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, this court has led the state in making difficult decisions to protect the public health. We will continue to monitor the number of COVID cases in Cuyahoga County.”

Those who get a jury trial summons in the mail do not have to appear through Feb. 4. However, those summoned to a Jan. 4 or 5 grand jury summons are expected to show.

Nearly 19,000 new cases were reported across the state Monday by the Ohio Department of Health.