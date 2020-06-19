Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court adding multiple safety measures due to COVID-19

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Visitors heading to the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court can expect to see a number of changes due to COVID-19.

According to a press release, upon arrival, they will have their temperature checked and will be asked a series of coronavirus-related questions. Once cleared, they will be given a colored wristband to allow access. That color changes daily.

Face coverings are required inside the Justice Center. If someone doesn’t have one, a disposable mask will be provided.

Only two people will be allowed to ride an elevator at a time. Those who need to go to the first through fourth floors will have to use the escalator unless unable to do so. Anyone going above the first floor will have to sign in for contact tracing purposes.

The fourth floor cafeteria and patio remain closed at this time. Restrooms are limited to one person, and children are not permitted on the courtroom floors. There will be a 15 person limit inside courtrooms as well, not including staff.

Hearings will continue to be held by video conference or phone when possible.

The Court anticipates resuming jury trials in early August.

