Local districts awaiting more details on order requiring them to report cases of COVID-19

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Cuyahoga County Board of Health is tracking 23 cases of COVID-19 across eight school districts.

“Schools remain critical partners in the fight against COVID 19,” said Commissioner Terry Allan. “These cases are among 19 students and 4 faculty.”

Allan said all of the cases in those districts are related to sports activities, and they are investigating an unspecified number of additional cases.

A board of health spokesperson said they are not revealing which ones due to privacy reasons.

“We continue to conduct case investigation and contact tracing in the community including the school setting to reduce the risk for further community transmission,” said Allan.

At the same time, local health departments and school districts are awaiting an upcoming order from Governor Mike DeWine that would require all school districts to create a way for parents to report if their child has COVID-19. They will then have to report the cases to their local health departments and make the information publicly available.

In anticipation of the public health order, Solon City Schools launched a new online dashboard where reported cases of students and staff will be logged starting August 30.

They also told parents and staff in a letter that an employee in the district office tested positive for COVID-19. That staff member has since been interviewed by public health officials and is in quarantine.

Those who have had close contact with the person are being instructed to work remotely from home for 14 days.

In another development, Lt. Governor Jon Husted also announced teams will now be able to play games in back-to-back calendar days.

Meanwhile, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health warned a week ago that some students were not cooperating with contact-tracing efforts because they didn’t want to be barred from participating in extracurriculars.

Allan was asked Friday if that’s still a problem.

“That can be from time to time a challenge that we face. We generally find that people are pretty forthright,” he said.

