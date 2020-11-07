Cuyahoga County Board of Health reports 10% positivity rate for recent hospital facility tests

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Cuyahoga County Board of Health has announced that a total of 15,247 coronavirus cases (confirmed and probable) have been reported in the area through October.

But of the cases reported by hospital testing facilities between Oct. 28 and Nov. 3, 10.1% have been positive, about a 7% jump from the beginning of October.

There have been 602 (confirmed and probable) deaths since the start of the pandemic, the department said. About 85% of those who have been sickened by the illness have recovered in Cuyahoga County.

Today, the state of Ohio also reported a new record-breaking number of coronavirus cases, with 5,549 in a single day.

Read the whole Cuyahoga County report right here.

