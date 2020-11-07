CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Cuyahoga County Board of Health has announced that a total of 15,247 coronavirus cases (confirmed and probable) have been reported in the area through October.
But of the cases reported by hospital testing facilities between Oct. 28 and Nov. 3, 10.1% have been positive, about a 7% jump from the beginning of October.
There have been 602 (confirmed and probable) deaths since the start of the pandemic, the department said. About 85% of those who have been sickened by the illness have recovered in Cuyahoga County.
Today, the state of Ohio also reported a new record-breaking number of coronavirus cases, with 5,549 in a single day.
Read the whole Cuyahoga County report right here.
Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- Cuyahoga County Board of Health reports 10% positivity rate for recent hospital facility tests
- Two firefighters reportedly transported to hospital after fighting Middlefield house fire
- Photos, video show celebrations in cities across US after Joe Biden victory
- Ohio, counties outside Toledo lose bellwether streaks with Trump wins, Biden presidency
- Local group presents Brook Park PD with St. Michael medals to show their appreciation