Cuyahoga County Board of Health officials urge residents to remain vigilant as COVID-19 cases rise

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cuyahoga County Board of Health held its weekly press conference to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.
There has been a surge in COVID-19 cases across Ohio. On Friday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 3,845 cases, which is a new record for a single-day.
Cuyahoga County is currently in the red on the state’s coronavirus advisory map. Meaning, there’s very high spread and exposure happening.
Officials with the board of health are expected to provide the latest case count in Cuyahoga County and efforts being made to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
