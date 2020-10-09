Cuyahoga County Board of Health offering drive-thru flu shots through end of November

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — The Cuyahoga County Board of Health hosted a special drive-thru back-to-school vaccination clinic Thursday night.

“Every year we’ve done back-to-school vaccination clinics but this year we moved it outside to keep people safe during Covid,” said clinic supervisor Andrew Heffron.

The lines stayed steady as parents waited in their cars to get their kids vaccinated outside the Board of Health office in Parma.

According to Heffron, the big ages are kindergarten and 7th grade because of school entry immunization requirements.

“During Covid, we also have concern about the 0 to 2-year-olds getting vaccinated. Many pediatricians have limited availability because they are trying to space appointments apart to prevent Covid transmission,” said Heffron.

The Board of Health is also raising awareness about the need to remain on track with childhood vaccines.

A lot of parents have held off taking their kids to get their shots due to the pandemic.

“That’s another reason why we are doing this drive-thru format, to put people at ease about the safety about coming here. They will see our staff is in full personal protective equipment,” said Heffron.

And now through the end of November, the Board of Health will offer drive-thru flu shot clinics every Wednesday morning.

Heffron says getting a flu shot could be more important than ever during the pandemic.

