LIVE: Cuyahoga County Board of Health holds meeting to discuss coronavirus latest

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Officials from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health are scheduled to meet on Friday to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

Record breaking numbers continue to be reported across the state. On Friday, the Ohio Department of Health was notified of 8,808 cases and 65 deaths.

Earlier this week, Governor DeWine implemented a curfew for all residents, which goes into effect rom 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. every night and will last until Dec. 17.

Cuyahoga County also issued its own stay-at-home advisory.

