Cuyahoga County Board of Elections reports three more election officials have tested positive for COVID-19

*Watch Gov. DeWine discuss the spike in COVID-19 cases statewide above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cuyahoga County Board of Elections announced that three precinct election officials have tested positive for COVID-19, in addition to the previous case reported.

According to a press release, one of the officials worked at Olmsted Falls Intermediate School and the other two worked at the Church of St. Clarence in North Olmsted.

“The CCBOE provided thermometers to all polling places and Precinct Election Officials were subject to health checks as they arrived at their voting locations on Election Day. No fevers or other symptoms were reported by workers on Election Day.”

Other safety measures were also implemented that day, including social distancing, the use of facial coverings and frequent cleaning and disinfecting.

The CCBOE Director Anthony Perlatti is working directly with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health for guidance.

