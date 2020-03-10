Cuyahoga County Board of Elections changes 36 polling places because of coronavirus

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cuyahoga County Board of Election is relocating 36 voting locations because of coronavirus. The change will affect nearly 48,000 registered voters.

The Ohio Secretary of State ordered all boards of elections to move polling places that were currently located at residential senior citizen facilities.

“When the new voting locations have been established the Board will mail all affected voters a postcard informing them of their new polling location. The Board is advising voters to pay close attention to their mail in the coming days. The new location information will also be made available to the media for publication,” the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections said.

Voters should check the list here or call 216-443-VOTE.