Cuyahoga County health officials to hold COVID-19 news conference

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cuyahoga County Board of Health will hold a virtual news conference on COVID-19 at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Health officials are expected to address a new Ohio law that bans public schools from mandating COVID-19 vaccines that do not have full FDA approval.

“Any efforts to prevent schools and universities that choose to require COVID-19 vaccine to protect their staff and students are counterproductive and only serve to prolong the pandemic,” said Cuyahoga County Health Commissioner Terry Allan, in a statement on Wednesday.

“Vaccines that protect against mumps, measles, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus, polio, meningitis, and hepatitis are among those already required for school attendance. That makes good sense. Vaccines are widely proven to prevent the spread of infectious diseases that stand in the way of a child’s ability to learn.”