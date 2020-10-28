Cuyahoga Community College suspends spring sports amid COVID-19

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cuyahoga Community College suspended 2021 spring athletics because of the ongoing coronavirus-related uncertainties, the school announced on Wednesday.

The decision, which affects men’s baseball, women’s softball and women’s track, comes after continued spikes in cases across the state of Ohio. Those sports also had their spring 2020 seasons suspended.

“The risk of spreading COVID-19 during team activities is simply too great at this time. It would be challenging — if not impossible — to implement the precautions and protocols needed to ensure a safe environment during competition, practices and other aspects of athletics,” Tri-C said in a news release.

Tri-C suspended fall and winter athletics in June.

