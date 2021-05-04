Cuyahoga Community College postpones sports until fall 2022

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cuyahoga Community College announced Tuesday that it will postpone all interscholastic athletics until the fall of 2022.

“There is no doubt this affects many people. Our students, their parents, coaches, the athletics staff,” said Dr. Karen Miller, the college’s provost.

According to Miller, the decision was based on the estimated timeline for achieving widespread immunity to COVID-19. The decision affects eight teams, including men’s baseball, basketball, and soccer, as well as women’s basketball, cross country, track and volleyball.

“Just by the nature of sports, in many cases proximity is a very tough thing to control. We wanted to take our time and get it right. We aren’t the only school that postponed athletics,” Miller said.

Miller said the college’s first goal is to reopen all their buildings for classes and services.

During the break, Tri-C plans to rebuild its athletic program and hire a college-wide athletic director for the first time. The search for this newly-created position begins in June.

Campus rec centers will remain closed until the fall when they will reopen for students in exercise-science classes. The campus swimming pools will not be open to the public and will remain closed until further notice.

“I know there are those who are very passionate about athletics who are not happy. I am passionate about athletics. However, we feel in the long run, this is the best decision for all those involved,” Miller said.

Miller added the college will continue to provide scholarships to student-athletes who have been with the school for the past two years.