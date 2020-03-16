Curbside voting to be offered during Tuesday’s Ohio primary

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ohioans will vote Tuesday in another important Democratic presidential primary test for former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, one that will also test the coronavirus outbreak's impact on voting.

There are 136 delegates to the Democratic national convention at stake, along with congressional and legislative primaries and local-issue votes across the state.

Republican-led Ohio has taken aggressive measures to head off the virus's spread, including moving voting away from senior centers. There have been concerns about a poll worker shortage, with many older workers staying at home. Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose planned a 2 p.m. update.

Earlier Monday, LaRose ordered all county boards of elections to offer a curbside voting option Tuesday to any voter "concerned about coming inside a polling location." His latest order also requires the boards to accept absentee ballots from "unforseeably confined or hospitalized voters" until 3 p.m. on Election Day.

Florida is the biggest prize in Tuesday's Democratic presidential votes, which includes Illinois and Arizona. Biden was looking to repeat Hillary Clinton's success in Ohio in 2016, when she defeated Sanders with 56% on her way to the nomination.

Sanders retains a network of supporters in the state from the 2016 primary, while Biden has familiarity from years of campaign visits to the state that President Barack Obama carried twice in the general elections.

Republican President Donald Trump is unopposed. Then-Gov. John Kasich defeated him in the 2016 primary for Kasich’s only state victory. Trump went on to win the traditional swing state by margin of 8 percentage points, raising questions about whether Democrats will target the state in the 2020 general election.

The U.S. Supreme Court allowed Ohio’s congressional map to remain intact for 2020, after a lower federal court ruled it was unconstitutionally partisan. Republicans hold a 12-4 delegation lead.

One of the closest-watched primaries will be Columbus’ 3rd Congressional District, where four-term U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty is working to fend off progressive challenger Morgan Harper, a former senior adviser at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau running to Beatty’s left. Beatty, who is black, has held the district since it was gerrymandered to favor Democrats in redistricting that followed the 2010 Census.

Another will be Cincinnati-based 1st Congressional District, where Kate Schroder, with deep experience in health care, and Nikki Foster, a veteran combat pilot, are vying for the Democratic nomination to take on 12-term Republican Steve Chabot after Chabot overcame a spirited challenge in 2018.

Among state House races, former U.S. Rep. Jean Schmidt was seeking to return to the state Legislature in a three-way primary for the 65th District that drew attention when the state Republican Party withdrew its endorsement of candidate Joe Dills after personal issues surfaced including his sign-up for an online dating account that promotes marital infidelity.