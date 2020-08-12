Curbside coronavirus testing available at Elyria City Hall

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Lorain County Health and Dentistry is offering curbside coronavirus testing by appointment at the Elyria City Hall parking lot.

They’re offering testing every Wednesday and Friday, starting August 12 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 131 Court St.

You can call (440)240-1655 to make an appointment.

“Our mission is to serve and our commitment to the community goes very deep. We are happy to improve access to COVID testing for all persons, especially those who are most vulnerable, and including those without symptoms,” said Stephanie Wiersma, LCH&D President & CEO. “In Lorain County, our health center is the “go-to” source for COVID-19 testing. But I invite the community to access all of our services, including primary medical, dental and eye care offered at seven sites in Lorain, Elyria and Oberlin,” said Wiersma.