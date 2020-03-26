Crocs donating free pair of shoes to health care workers on the frontlines of COVID-19

NIWOT, CO. (WJW) — In a wonderful act of kindness, Crocs has offered to donate a free pair of shoes to health care workers on the frontlines of COVID-19.

“Our goal has always been to keep people comfortable in their own shoes and now, in the face of adversity, there are certain individuals who need that feeling more than ever,” Crocs wrote in an Instagram post.

Crocs president and CEO Andrew Reed said they are prepared to fulfill and ship up to 10,000 pairs per day. The duration of the giveaway will depend on their level of inventory and the amount of requests they receive.

“These workers have our deepest respect, and we are humbled to be able to answer their call and provide whatever we can to help during this unprecedented time,” said Reed.

Crocs is also planning to make large scale donations, giving up to 100,000 pairs of shoes to select healthcare facilities and organizations, including Jobs Ohio and the Dayton Area Hospital Association. The shoes will then be distributed to other Ohio health systems.

Click here for more information on the offer.