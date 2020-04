Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Crocker Park residents held a lunchtime sing-along in attempt to lift up the spirits of the community during the coronavirus outbreak.

Residents opened their windows and sang songs from a feel-good playlist featuring the following:

"We Will Rock You/We Are The Champions" - Queen

"Sweet Caroline" - Neil Diamond

"Hang On Sloopy" - The McCoys

"Livin' On A Prayer" - Bon Jovi

Local musicians Hayden Grove and Megan Zurkey will led the event from the streets.