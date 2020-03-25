Critical blood shortage: Red Cross hosts blood drive at Rocket Mortage FieldHouse

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Red Cross continues to face a severe blood shortage.

Many blood drives have been canceled and many people are staying at home.

The Red Cross needs help replenishing the nation’s supply.

They’re partnering with Cleveland Clinic and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for a blood drive Friday, March 27.

It will be at Rocket Mortgage from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This is allowed under the governor’s stay-at-home order.

However, the Red Cross wants you to schedule the time that you’re available to donate.

They want to be able to manage the flow of donors and maintain safe social distancing practices.

You can do that by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or by clicking here.

As we’ve previously reported, the Red Cross has taken additional safety measures for workers and donors.

