Crestline pool sanitized after person who tested positive for coronavirus visited, police say

CRESTLINE, Ohio (WJW) — Crestline police say a person who had tested positive for the coronavirus was at the village’s public pool on Friday.

According to police, the individual had a confirmed positive COVID-19 test on July 6.

On Friday, July 17, this person was at the Crestline Municipal Swimming Pool. Officials shut down the pool upon discovery of the individual’s attendance.

According to the city’s website, the pool was sanitized and reopened on Saturday.

Officers will be working with the Crestline Village Administration, Crawford County Public Health District, the Crawford County Prosecutors Office and Crestline Village Attorneys as they continue investigating this incident.

Police remind residents that if you experience any coronavirus symptoms you should contact your healthcare provider.

They also encourage everyone to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and to do your due diligence to protect yourself and others during this pandemic.

