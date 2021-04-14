COVID vaccine appointments available at Wolstein Center clinic’s Maple Heights branch this week

**Watch as the Wolstein Center mass vaccine clinic opened up last month in the video above**

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Those 16 and older are eligible to sign up for new appointments at the MetroHealth Maple Heights branch of the Wolstein Center mass vaccination clinic this week.

The appointments are open for this Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., with Pfizer COVID-19 shots being administered. All shots are free and available to all Ohio residents who meet the age criteria.

Appointments are, of course, required and those can be made right here (entering zip code 44137), or by calling United Way’s 211 number.

Free parking is available at the clinic on 5398 Northfield Road, and transportation assistance is also available by calling 211.

Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.