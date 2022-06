A Sars Covid-19 antigen rapid test lies on a desk on March 10, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

(STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of Jun. 17 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 86 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.7% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 46.9% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Ohio using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jun. 15, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#50. Lake County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 128 (294 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,303 (51,329 total cases)

— 6.2% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (738 total deaths)

— 3.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.1% (152,146 fully vaccinated)

#49. Preble County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 130 (53 new cases, +96% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,536 (9,622 total cases)

— 1.1% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 494 (202 total deaths)

— 49.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.2% (17,679 fully vaccinated)

#48. Vinton County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 130 (17 new cases, +70% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,682 (2,968 total cases)

— 4.6% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 420 (55 total deaths)

— 26.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.7% (5,189 fully vaccinated)

#47. Belmont County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 131 (88 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,175 (16,199 total cases)

— 1.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 464 (311 total deaths)

— 40.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1% (32,929 fully vaccinated)

#46. Jefferson County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 133 (87 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,455 (15,322 total cases)

— 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 493 (322 total deaths)

— 48.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.5% (32,972 fully vaccinated)

#45. Medina County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 134 (240 new cases, -19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,433 (42,119 total cases)

— 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 283 (508 total deaths)

— 14.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.5% (116,020 fully vaccinated)

#44. Champaign County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 136 (53 new cases, +77% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,037 (8,958 total cases)

— 3.2% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 381 (148 total deaths)

— 15.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (17,792 fully vaccinated)

#43. Morrow County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 136 (48 new cases, +55% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,634 (7,996 total cases)

— 4.9% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (103 total deaths)

— 11.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (14,971 fully vaccinated)

#42. Miami County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 137 (147 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,672 (26,396 total cases)

— 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 454 (486 total deaths)

— 37.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (51,649 fully vaccinated)

#41. Marion County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 141 (92 new cases, +18% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,506 (20,508 total cases)

— 32.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 412 (268 total deaths)

— 24.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (32,367 fully vaccinated)

#40. Richland County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 144 (174 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,789 (32,456 total cases)

— 12.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 423 (512 total deaths)

— 27.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (54,679 fully vaccinated)

#39. Portage County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 145 (236 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,292 (36,217 total cases)

— 6.3% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (451 total deaths)

— 16.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.7% (93,801 fully vaccinated)

#38. Fairfield County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 145 (228 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,353 (39,949 total cases)

— 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (430 total deaths)

— 17.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.5% (92,208 fully vaccinated)

#37. Wood County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 148 (193 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,202 (32,969 total cases)

— 5.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (355 total deaths)

— 18.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.4% (80,353 fully vaccinated)

#36. Ross County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 149 (114 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,785 (19,768 total cases)

— 8.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 394 (302 total deaths)

— 19.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.3% (39,367 fully vaccinated)

#35. Lucas County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 150 (643 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,918 (106,736 total cases)

— 4.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (1,423 total deaths)

— 0.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.5% (250,557 fully vaccinated)

#34. Pickaway County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 151 (88 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,756 (17,979 total cases)

— 29.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 395 (231 total deaths)

— 19.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.4% (30,018 fully vaccinated)

#33. Clark County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 152 (204 new cases, +27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,775 (35,901 total cases)

— 12.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 438 (587 total deaths)

— 32.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.1% (71,152 fully vaccinated)

#32. Butler County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 153 (586 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,073 (96,063 total cases)

— 5.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (1,160 total deaths)

— 8.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.4% (219,871 fully vaccinated)

#31. Delaware County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 155 (324 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,593 (47,260 total cases)

— 5.0% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 131 (274 total deaths)

— 60.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.0% (158,939 fully vaccinated)

#30. Montgomery County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 156 (828 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,632 (130,964 total cases)

— 3.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 381 (2,026 total deaths)

— 15.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (302,189 fully vaccinated)

#29. Scioto County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 157 (118 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,170 (21,216 total cases)

— 18.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 343 (258 total deaths)

— 3.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.5% (38,014 fully vaccinated)

#28. Ottawa County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 158 (64 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,927 (8,886 total cases)

— 7.8% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 341 (138 total deaths)

— 3.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.1% (25,155 fully vaccinated)

#27. Trumbull County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 159 (314 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,894 (43,344 total cases)

— 8.0% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 477 (945 total deaths)

— 44.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (109,704 fully vaccinated)

#26. Summit County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 160 (863 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,051 (119,297 total cases)

— 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (1,714 total deaths)

— 4.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.9% (345,871 fully vaccinated)

#25. Perry County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 161 (58 new cases, +35% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,598 (8,527 total cases)

— 0.8% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 346 (125 total deaths)

— 4.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.4% (14,955 fully vaccinated)

#24. Cuyahoga County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 162 (2,003 new cases, -1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,132 (285,703 total cases)

— 2.8% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (3,813 total deaths)

— 6.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.4% (807,351 fully vaccinated)

#23. Mahoning County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 162 (370 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,361 (55,709 total cases)

— 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 478 (1,093 total deaths)

— 44.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (131,761 fully vaccinated)

#22. Monroe County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 168 (23 new cases, +53% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,132 (3,568 total cases)

— 9.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 601 (82 total deaths)

— 81.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (6,499 fully vaccinated)

#21. Licking County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 169 (299 new cases, +16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,474 (43,286 total cases)

— 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (475 total deaths)

— 18.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (97,650 fully vaccinated)

#20. Lorain County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 170 (527 new cases, +2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,917 (71,004 total cases)

— 3.7% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (984 total deaths)

— 3.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.4% (199,468 fully vaccinated)

#19. Coshocton County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 172 (63 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,402 (8,199 total cases)

— 5.8% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 437 (160 total deaths)

— 32.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.4% (14,417 fully vaccinated)

#18. Greene County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 173 (292 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,100 (39,025 total cases)

— 2.9% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (513 total deaths)

— 8.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.4% (107,166 fully vaccinated)

#17. Muskingum County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 173 (149 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,172 (26,013 total cases)

— 26.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 341 (294 total deaths)

— 3.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (41,932 fully vaccinated)

#16. Union County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 173 (102 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,802 (16,400 total cases)

— 16.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 173 (102 total deaths)

— 47.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.1% (37,813 fully vaccinated)

#15. Meigs County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 175 (40 new cases, +90% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,967 (4,803 total cases)

— 11.9% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (88 total deaths)

— 16.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.5% (10,881 fully vaccinated)

#14. Crawford County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 176 (73 new cases, +59% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,734 (11,508 total cases)

— 16.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 518 (215 total deaths)

— 56.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.6% (18,933 fully vaccinated)

#13. Jackson County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 176 (57 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,399 (9,205 total cases)

— 19.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 435 (141 total deaths)

— 31.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.0% (15,561 fully vaccinated)

#12. Adams County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 177 (49 new cases, +40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,792 (7,144 total cases)

— 8.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 545 (151 total deaths)

— 64.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.5% (9,831 fully vaccinated)

#11. Guernsey County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 185 (72 new cases, +36% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,784 (10,801 total cases)

— 16.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 394 (153 total deaths)

— 19.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (17,398 fully vaccinated)

#10. Franklin County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 193 (2,542 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,248 (306,118 total cases)

— 2.3% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 199 (2,618 total deaths)

— 39.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.6% (850,504 fully vaccinated)

#9. Clermont County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 193 (399 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,890 (53,444 total cases)

— 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (562 total deaths)

— 17.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (118,810 fully vaccinated)

#8. Hamilton County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 197 (1,611 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,068 (196,748 total cases)

— 1.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (2,072 total deaths)

— 23.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.0% (514,979 fully vaccinated)

#7. Warren County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 208 (489 new cases, +27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,625 (60,116 total cases)

— 7.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (586 total deaths)

— 24.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.3% (153,179 fully vaccinated)

#6. Noble County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 208 (30 new cases, +200% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,761 (3,283 total cases)

— 4.3% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (58 total deaths)

— 21.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.2% (6,804 fully vaccinated)

#5. Erie County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 209 (155 new cases, +27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,329 (20,296 total cases)

— 14.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (267 total deaths)

— 8.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.6% (44,263 fully vaccinated)

#4. Lawrence County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 212 (126 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,179 (18,540 total cases)

— 31.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 434 (258 total deaths)

— 31.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (29,993 fully vaccinated)

#3. Athens County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 214 (140 new cases, +40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,355 (15,257 total cases)

— 1.8% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 219 (143 total deaths)

— 33.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.7% (33,107 fully vaccinated)

#2. Morgan County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 221 (32 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,311 (3,382 total cases)

— 2.0% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 414 (60 total deaths)

— 25.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (6,191 fully vaccinated)

#1. Gallia County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 237 (71 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,286 (7,859 total cases)

— 10.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 425 (127 total deaths)

— 28.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.2% (14,111 fully vaccinated)