COVID transmission tracker shows more Northeast Ohio counties in the red this week

(WJW) – The Centers for Disease Control is tracking data from health departments across the U.S. to monitor COVID-19 transmission rates.

The data ranks counties as high, substantial, moderate, or low.

Here is a map of transmission rates in Ohio for the time period of Thursday, July 29 through Wednesday August 4:

Currently, no counties in Ohio are in a low ranking.

Here’s a breakdown of transmission rates in Northeast Ohio by county:

HIGH

Ashland

Carroll

Crawford

Erie

Medina

Richland

SUBSTANTIAL

Columbiana

Coshocton

Cuyahoga

Huron

Geauga

Lake

Lorain

Mahoning

Ottawa

Portage

Sandusky

Stark

Summit

Trumbull

Wayne

MODERATE

Ashtabula

Holmes

Seneca

Tuscarawas

You can track COVID transmission rates in Ohio by county here.

Due to the rise in cases, both Cuyahoga and Summit counties are recommending everyone wear masks indoors and near others.

In addition, employees and the public, regardless of vaccination status, must wear masks in all Cuyahoga County buildings. That went into effect August 5.