COVID transmission tracker: 9 Northeast Ohio counties in the red

Related video above announces Akron’s decision to re-instate a mask mandate in city buildings

(WJW) – The Centers for Disease Control is tracking data from health departments across the U.S. to monitor COVID-19 transmission rates.

The data ranks counties as high, substantial, moderate, or low.

Here is a map of transmission rates in Ohio for the time period of Sunday August 1 through Saturday August 7:

Here’s a breakdown of transmission rates in Northeast Ohio by county:

HIGH

Ashland

Carroll

Crawford

Erie

Huron

Medina

Richland

Sandusky

Wayne

SUBSTANTIAL

Columbiana

Coshocton

Cuyahoga

Geauga

Lake

Lorain

Mahoning

Ottawa

Portage

Stark

Summit

Trumbull

Tuscarawas

MODERATE

Ashtabula

Holmes

Currently, no counties in Ohio are in a low ranking.

You can track COVID transmission rates in Ohio by county here.

Masks are required once against in Akron city buildings starting Monday, August 9, due to the transmission spread of the virus.

As businesses in Ohio are keeping an eye on transmission rates, they are adjusting their masking policies for employees and customers. You can see Northeast Ohio stores’ COVID policies here.