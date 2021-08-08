COVID transmission tracker: 2 more Northeast Ohio counties in the red

(WJW) – The Centers for Disease Control is tracking data from health departments across the U.S. to monitor COVID-19 transmission rates.

The data ranks counties as high, substantial, moderate, or low.

Here is a map of transmission rates in Ohio for the time period of Saturday July 31 through Friday August 6:

Currently, no counties in Ohio are in a low ranking.

Here’s a breakdown of transmission rates in Northeast Ohio by county:

HIGH

Ashland

Carroll

Crawford

Erie

Huron

Medina

Richland

Wayne

SUBSTANTIAL

Columbiana

Coshocton

Cuyahoga

Geauga

Holmes

Lake

Lorain

Mahoning

Ottawa

Portage

Sandusky

Stark

Summit

Trumbull

Tuscarawas

MODERATE

Ashtabula

Seneca

You can track COVID transmission rates in Ohio by county here.

Due to the rise in cases, both Cuyahoga and Summit counties are recommending everyone wear masks indoors and near others.

As of yesterday, a total of 1,140,917 (+2,317) cases have been reported in Ohio since the start of the pandemic.

As businesses in Ohio are keeping an eye on transmission rates, they are adjusting their masking policies for employees and customers. You can see Northeast Ohio stores’ COVID policies here.