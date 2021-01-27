‘COVID tongue,’ burning hands and feet may be signs you have coronavirus, researchers find

**Find out more about coronavirus vaccines in the video above.**

(WJW) — There are plenty of well documented signs a person may be infected by coronavirus, including fever, coughing or no longer being able to smell or taste.

But a Spanish study, presented yesterday yet published as a research letter in the British Journal of Dermatology in September, suggests there are a few more to add to the long list of symptoms.

Researchers found many patients noticed uncomfortable changes to their tongues, feet and hands.

Examining 666 infected patients at Madrid’s IFEMA field hospital during part of April, health professionals reportedly found that 1 in 4 patients noticed what is called “COVID tongue” and 1 in 10 noticed hives, burning sensations, peeling and/or swelling to their palms and bottoms of their feet.

Tongues would reportedly present with a spotty white film and also swell up. The study’s writers suggested doctors look at oral cavities when assessing coronavirus in a patient.

“Redness and swelling of the hands and feet, fine palmoplantar desquamation and reddish‐to‐brown macules can help us to diagnose COVID‐19 infection and should be routinely checked,” researchers said.