COVID surge pushes some ICUs to capacity

CLEVELAND – Hospital beds across Ohio are beginning to fill up with some Intensive Care Units reported to reach capacity as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

At the Cleveland Clinic a spokesperson said as of Thursday they had “300 patients with COVID at their Ohio hospitals, with about 100 of those patients in the ICU.” Most of those patients are unvaccinated.

The Cleveland Clinic issued the following statement:

“We are seeing an increasing number of patients with COVID-19 in our ICUs, and we closely monitor bed capacity at each of our hospitals. While some of our ICUs near or reach capacity on certain days, we still have available ICU beds within our health system and are able to continue providing critical care to those patients in need.”

MetroHealth did not share specific numbers about their capacity levels. However, a spokesperson said the hospital has a plan in place in case of a surge and for the moment it’s not concerned about a shortage.

A spokesperson for University Hospitals reports it has “adequate capacity” to care for the needs of those battling COVID or other illness. “During the height of the pandemic, we planned to accommodate a 300 percent surge in capacity if needed, and still have that capability. Currently, we have adequate staffing to provide the best possible care for our patients and have additional resources on stand-by if needed.”

Both University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital along with Cleveland Clinic Children’s report no increase in pediatric patients being admitted with COVID-19.