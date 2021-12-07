COVID quarantine delays Cleveland police cadet training

**Related video, above: Watch our past report on local hospitals dealing with COVID**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned of an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in a police cadet training class.

And, that has instructors looking to move coursework on-line just as we’ve seen school districts do as a result of COVID.

The cadets are part of a class of 55 Cleveland police cadets training at Cuyahoga County Community College.

A spokesman for Tri-C said by email,

“We have had four cadets test positive for COVID-19 since Friday, and are determining with whom they may have been in close contact.” And, “To continue the class and keep the cadets on track toward their graduation date, we plan to temporarily move the class online, which will require state approval. We are hoping to have that approval within the next several days.”

Meantime, the cadets testing positive are being asked to quarantine.

While an interruption like this is not uncommon with the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, it’s getting added attention with the training class since, as we’ve reported, Cleveland police are extremely short-staffed and desperate to get more officers on the street.