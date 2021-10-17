COVID boosters: When am I eligible to get another shot?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With the FDA’s recent authorization of the Pfizer booster shot for certain Americans, you may be wondering when you’re eligible.

Even as recent as Friday, the FDA announced they gave emergency approval of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 booster, saying they should be offered at least two months after immunization.

J&J says this recommendation is for anyone aged 18 and over.

Soon, the CDC is expected to discuss the use of boosters and provide a potential recommendation on October 21.

After booster doses of Pfizer’s vaccine began last month for people at high risk of COVID-19, the FDA advisory panel has recommended the same approach for Moderna recipients.