COVID boosters: Here’s who’s offering it and how long you’ll wait

Watch previously aired video above for more of the latest on the omicron variant

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Centers for Disease Control on Monday said they now recommend COVID-19 booster shots for all adults after the recent discovery of the new omicron variant.

CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the new guidance reflects the emergence of the omicron variant, which has not yet been identified in the U.S. but that officials say will inevitably reach the country.

“Everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot either when they are 6 months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series or 2 months after their initial J&J vaccine,” she said in a statement.

President Joe Biden addressed the country on Monday about the omicron variant saying health officials do not believe new vaccines are needed. But, he said, the government is beginning to plan for it, just in case.

“The variant is a cause for concern,” Biden said Monday morning, “not a cause for panic.”

Many locations around town are offering the mRNA vaccine and booster but most are by appointment only. You can click here and enter your zip code to find a spot near you.

Some locations have openings as early as the next day while others are booked until mid-December.

Here’s a list of local pharmacies offering the shot and how you can make an appointment:

CVS

After answering a series of questions on the CVS website, you can schedule an appointment here.

Discount Drug Mart

To get a booster at Discount Drug Mart you’ll need to register here first. By registering, you’ll also be notified when there’s an appointment available in your area.

Giant Eagle

Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine supply and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine supply is currently limited. Click here to schedule an appointment.

Rite Aid

Walk in to your local Rite Aid from 2-3pm to get a shot without an appointment. Otherwise, click here to schedule an appointment.

Walgreens

You can schedule appointments here, through the Walgreens app or call 1-800-WALGREENS.

Pfizer and BioNTech are reportedly set to seek approval for booster shots of their COVID-19 vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds.