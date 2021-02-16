COVID-19 vaccine shipment delays expected across Ohio due to weather

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — During a press conference Tuesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said that some COVID-19 vaccine shipments are delayed due to snow and storms across the state.

Due to severe weather across Ohio and the country, vaccine shipments coming to providers directly from Pfizer and Moderna could be delayed by 1-2 days. Smaller shipments from the RSS Warehouse are being delivered on a 2-hour delay. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 16, 2021

DeWine was clear, however, that people should not assume their vaccine appointments have been canceled at this time due to weather or to delays. He told those with appointments to reach out to providers, as many are continuing to administer the vaccine.

The news comes as President Joe Biden’s administration confirmed earlier today that vaccine shipment delays were likely expected across the country.

DeWine also said that the state government’s plan to offer a website where people make appointments for the vaccine is well underway.

“The first phase for launching the system is complete. The site has been developed and is functional and ready from a technical standpoint,” he said.

In the meantime, people can find out more about where to get vaccines below: