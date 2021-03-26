COVID-19 vaccine registration now open for all Ohioans age 16+

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Registration for the coronavirus vaccine continues at Cleveland’s mass vaccination center.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, appointments to receive first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at Cleveland State’s Wolstein Center continue through April 5.

Any unbooked and canceled appointments will continue to open for booking on a rolling basis. Ohioans can register for the shot online and are encouraged to check regularly for appointments.

Appointment booking is now available for Ohioans ages 16 and older. This group officially becomes eligible to receive the vaccine on Monday.

Additionally, ODH says that from April 6 – 26, the mass vaccination site will only be offering second doses of the Pfizer vaccine. These doses will be provided to citizens who received their first dose of the vaccine at the Wolstein Center.

Officials say appointments to receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available between April 27 and May 10. Scheduling has not yet opened for these appointments.

As of Thursday, more than 54,000 individuals had been vaccinated at the Wolstein Center.