COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands to new group of Ohioans; registration begins at Wolstein Center

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Vaccine eligibility expanded for more people in Ohio Thursday, but the odds of getting an appointment for that shot may require you to travel.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Monday announced the state website to register to get the shot.

Go to the Ohio vaccine website here

It’s available for all approved groups which includes people over 50, in certain fields of work, and people who have various health conditions.

However, the state website availability to complete the registration for an appointment can be challenging depending on where you live.

In Summit County, the website only provided a list of pharmacies where you could look for appointments, and those individual sites said there were no available appointments.

In Cleveland, the mass vaccination site scheduled for the Wolstein Center is the first to pop up with available appointments over several days.

The state has also compiled a list of future vaccination sites, but no dates on when they’ll open, so no appointments are available.

For those having difficulty registering for a vaccine, contact your local board of health office.