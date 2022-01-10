COVID-19 testing site to open at Stark County Fairgrounds

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(In the video player above: Testing vending machines at Case Western Reserve University.)

CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital and Aultman Hospital are working with the Ohio National Guard on a community COVID-19 testing site.

The site at the Stark County Fairgrounds opens Tuesday. Testing is by appointment only and available on a first come, first serve basis.

Further information on the testing and results is accessible after appointments are scheduled.

Those getting tested must remain in their cars and wear masks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral