COVID-19 testing site to open at Stark County Fairgrounds

CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital and Aultman Hospital are working with the Ohio National Guard on a community COVID-19 testing site.

The site at the Stark County Fairgrounds opens Tuesday. Testing is by appointment only and available on a first come, first serve basis.

Further information on the testing and results is accessible after appointments are scheduled.

Those getting tested must remain in their cars and wear masks.